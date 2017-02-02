PiiMega Adds Forest2Market Data Export Module to PiiMega(R) ForestPro and PiiMega(R) TimberPro

HELSINKI, FINLAND–(Marketwired – February 02, 2017) – Independent sawmills using both Forest2Market’s delivered wood price benchmark service and PiiMega’s logistics and harvesting management (ForestPro) or sawmill operations ERP (TimberPro) software can now use the Forest2Market data export module to submit data directly to the Baltic Rim Benchmark service.

PiiMega’s software is among the most widely used forestry and sawmill ERP system packages in the Nordic and the Baltic markets. The systems are designed to identify the diversity of forest industry materials and are developed for ease of use. Forest2Market’s service provides performance benchmarks and other analytics to the sawmilling industry in the Baltic Rim region. These benchmarks allow companies to compare their data with aggregated industry data from other organizations.

“Forest2Market is committed to providing every opportunity for small independent sawmills to participate in our benchmark service along with the big producers. As part of that commitment, we work with software vendors to automate the data contribution process,” said Antti Kämäräinen, Forest2Market Baltic Rim Benchmark lead. “Smaller operators have staffing constraints that larger companies do not. Recently, when we were bringing a couple of PiiMega’s customers on board, we saw a great opportunity to simplify the process for them and make it possible for their staffs to do more with the same number of resources.”

Forest2Market approached PiiMega, and PiiMega agreed to develop a new data extract and export module specifically for Forest2Market. “Now, any mill using PiiMega’s software can contribute data to Forest2Market simply by clicking a button on a computer,” said Kämäräinen.

“Whenever we see an opportunity to make our customers’ jobs easier, you would be hard pressed to keep us from doing so,” said Antti Miettunen, PiiMega’s Chairman and VP, Wood Processing. “PiiMega and Forest2Market have that in common. Both companies are in the business of helping our customers streamline operations and decision making processes.”

About Forest2Market, Inc.

Forest2Market is a global provider of timber pricing, cost benchmarks and in-depth analytics for participants in the wood raw materials supply chain. Our data-based solutions provide insight into complex supply chain issues and support fact-based decision making and planning. The foundation of all Forest2Market products and services is our unique, current and proprietary database of delivered wood raw material transactions and the underlying extensive data collection infrastructure that enables us to collect millions of market transactions every year. Forest2Market is a neutral third-party, independent in ownership and structure. While actively involved in the industries we serve, we do not buy or sell timberland, timber, lumber or biomass. For more information, visit www.forest2market.com.

About PiiMega

PiiMega is a rapidly-growing business software developer based in Oulu, Finland. Since 1998, PiiMega has specialized in designing customized Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions for participants in the forest and wood raw materials supply chain. In addition to ERP systems, PiiMega also delivers custom-built Magento e-commerce solutions. At the core of all PiiMega products is a philosophy that each ERP should be designed and built with the unique needs of every individual customer and industry in mind. Through a close working relationship with each customer, PiiMega provides continuous software developments that drive increased performance, profit and efficiency. For more information, visit www.piimega.fi/