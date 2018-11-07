Pine Trail Capital Trust Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PINE TRAIL CAPITAL TRUST (“Pine Trail” or the “Trust”) (TSXV: PINE.P) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of a medical office building located in Picton, Ontario (the “Property”) as previously described in its press releases dated May 16, 2018, August 22, 2018 and November 2, 2018, and more particularly set out in its filing statement dated October 31, 2018 (the “Filing Statement”) which is available under the Trust’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Acquisition constitutes the Trust’s Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined by the polices of the TSXV). In connection with the closing of the Acquisition, the Trust is no longer a capital pool company, and the Trust has also changed its name to Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust (“Pine Trail REIT“) and has converted into an open ended real estate investment trust. Further information on Pine Trail REIT, the issuer resulting from the Qualifying Transaction, is disclosed in the Filing Statement.

Trading in units of Pine Trail REIT is expected to commence on the TSXV under the symbol “PT” following the issuance by the TSXV of its final bulletin in respect of the Qualifying Transaction, in any event not earlier than November 14, 2018 in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

