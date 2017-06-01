Pinecrest Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – June 1, 2017) - Pinecrest Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:PCR) (the “Company” or “Pinecrest”) today announced that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting (“AGM”) held in Vancouver, British Columbia on May 31, 2017.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s notice of meeting and information circular dated April 26, 2017, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at seven and the following incumbent directors were re-elected: George Salamis, Ryan King, Douglas B. Forster, Edward Farrauto, Blayne Johnson, Douglas Hurst, and Michael Vint.

Following the AGM, the board of directors re-appointed George Salamis as CEO, Ryan King as President, and Kristian Dagsaan as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

About Pinecrest Resources

Pinecrest engages principally in the acquisition, advancement and development of precious metal properties with the Company’s primary focus being the 100% owned Enchi Gold Project located in Southwest Ghana. Major shareholders of Pinecrest include Kinross Gold Corporation, Management and Directors.

Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

“Ryan King”

Ryan King, President & Director

