Pinetree Capital Announces Sale of Portfolio Asset

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 30, 2016)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) (“Pinetree” or the “Company”) today announced that it has sold a significant portfolio asset, which will have a nominal impact on its net asset value (or NAV).

On November 7, 2016, the Company previously announced that management believed that the business prospects of a private company in which it was invested, which constituted 31% of the fair market value of the Company’s investment portfolio as at September 30, 2016, may have materially deteriorated. On December 30, 2016, the Company sold all of the securities that it owned in this private company to a third-party purchaser for a purchase price of approximately US$2,000,000. The sale of the Company’s interest in this private portfolio company is expected to result in a decrease to the Company’s NAV of approximately $570,000 or 5% (or approximately $0.13 cents per share).

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a diversified investment and merchant banking firm focused on the small cap market, with early stage investments in technology, resource and biotechnology companies. Pinetree’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “PNP”.