PinkCherry Announces Canada’s Sexiest Cities

PinkCherry has released their 2018 statistics ranking the top Canadian cities based on sex toy purchases.

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PinkCherry, Canada’s largest online store offering a wide range of adult novelty products and lingerie, has revealed their annual list of cities with the highest per person amount of purchases.

PinkCherry ranked the 33 Canadian cities with population over 150,000 according to sales per person, based on sales data from their Canadian webstore, over a one year period (January 1, 2018 – December 31, 2018).

The #1 sexiest city whose residents spent the most on sex toys is Calgary, AB. Besides the highest sex toy spend per person, Calgary also had the highest average order value. The two most popular products sold in Calgary were the original Magic Wand personal massager and Satisfyer Pro 2 Next Generation pressure wave clitoral stimulator; both products belong to the female vibrators category.

Vancouver, BC is the runner-up sexiest city. Black thigh high stockings and black lace panties and thongs were the most sold items in Vancouver.

The winner and the runner up are followed by Regina, SK, Saskatoon, SK, and Sudbury, ON together making up the top 5 sexiest cities.

The two cities with the largest population, Toronto and Montreal, were ranked #9 and #7 respectively.

The top product purchases across Canada in 2018 were among women and couples sex toy categories. They included the always popular Magic Wand, Satisfyer clitoral stimulators, We-Vibe Sync couples vibrator, and a variety of rechargeable silicone vibrators.

Here is the list of the sexiest cities:

1 Calgary Alberta 2 Vancouver British Columbia 3 Regina Saskatchewan 4 Saskatoon Saskatchewan 5 Sudbury Ontario 6 Edmonton Alberta 7 Montreal Quebec 8 Ottawa Ontario 9 Toronto Ontario 10 Winnipeg Manitoba 11 Burnaby British Columbia 12 Kitchener Ontario 13 London Ontario 14 Hamilton Ontario 15 Victoria British Columbia 16 Barrie Ontario 17 Surrey British Columbia 18 Oshawa Ontario 19 Gatineau Quebec 20 Oakville Ontario 21 Windsor Ontario 22 Richmond British Columbia 23 Richmond Hill Ontario 24 Markham Ontario 25 Burlington Ontario 26 Sherbrooke Quebec 27 Mississauga Ontario 28 Brampton Ontario 29 Halifax Nova Scotia 30 Quebec City Quebec 31 Longueuil Quebec 32 Vaughan Ontario 33 Laval Quebec

Would you like to know how your city ranks, even if it’s smaller in population than 150,000 residents? The full ranking of 499 Canadian cities based on sales amount per person is published on https://www.pinkcherry.ca/blogs/pinkcherry-blog/2018-sexy-cities-Canada

