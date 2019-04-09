Pinterest Cautious With IPO

CBJ — In the wake of several recent IPO blunders, Pinterest has set a more conservative price range for its initial public offering.

The social media tech company hopes to raise US$1.5 billion in its initial offering of shares.

The online scrapbooking site said in a regulatory filing that it will put about 75 million shares up for sale at a price between $15 and $17 each.

That, at the higher end, could put the value of the company at around $9 billion.

Companies set their price range for an initial public offering with a combination of factors set by investment banks and underwriters. A company doesn’t want to set the bar too low, because they leave money on the table, but going too high can lead to poor buy-ins and/or sell-offs.

No doubt Pinterest watched with interest all the foibles that Lyft just recently went through and it has no desire to duplicate that rough ride.

Pinterest was founded in 2010 by Ben Silbermann and Evan Sharp, who are the company’s CEO and chief product officer, respectively. The platform allows users to search for and “pin” images that interest them, whether it’s fashion, sports, pets or travel.

@CanBizJournal