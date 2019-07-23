Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Pipestone Energy Corp. Announces a Midstream Transaction to Fund the Acceleration of a Three Well Completion Program to Delineate Its Eastern Montney Acreage Pipestone Energy Corp. Announces a Midstream Transaction to Fund the Acceleration of a Three Well Completion Program to Delineate Its Eastern Montney Acreage CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedFar Resources Extends Relationship with BattMat Technologies Inc. and Files Patents for Seven Battery and Marine Related TechnologiesMarathon Gold Announces Amendment to News Release DisclosureDOI Secretary Bernhardt Visits Nevada Gold Mines, Reviews Permitting Process