Pipestone Energy Corp. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone Energy”) (TSX-V: PIPE) announces the appointment of Craig Nieboer as Chief Financial Officer to be effective February 11, 2019.

Mr. Nieboer has over 30 years of professional experience, including approximately 20 years in the Canadian and international oil and gas industries. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of TSX-listed CES Energy Solutions Corp. since 2008.

Mr. Nieboer is a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

Paul Wanklyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pipestone Energy said, “I am extremely pleased that Craig has agreed to join Pipestone Energy. His deep experience in both the credit and equity capital markets will add tremendous value to the Pipestone Energy management team.”

Pipestone Energy welcomes Mr. Nieboer and would like to thank Ms. Eva Kiefer who has served as interim Chief Financial Officer during the transition period that began when Pipestone Energy completed its plan of arrangement and reverse takeover of Blackbird Energy Inc. on January 4, 2019 and will continue in that role until February 10, 2019.

About Pipestone Energy Corp.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is a premier pure-play Pipestone Montney company focused on developing the condensate rich Pipestone area of Alberta. Pipestone Energy is committed to building long term value for our shareholders and values the partnerships that it is developing within its operating community. Pipestone Energy’s head office is in Calgary and its field operations are conducted from Grand Prairie. Pipestone Energy’s common shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol PIPE. Pipestone Energy’s listed warrants are publicly traded though the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol PIPE.WT.

This news release does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities Pipestone Energy.

Further Information

Paul Wanklyn

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 228-8684

paul.wanklyn@pipestonecorp.com Dan van Kessel

VP Corporate Development

(403) 228-8688

dan.vankessel@pipestonecorp.com

Website: www.pipestonecorp.com