PIPSC welcomes appointment of new Chief Science Officer

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), which represents approximately 15,000 federal scientists, engineers and researchers, welcomes the announcement of Dr. Mona Nemer as Chief Science Officer.

“We hope the appointment of Dr. Nemer will ensure federal scientists at last have a true champion for more federal science funding and a strong opponent of muzzling,” said PIPSC President Debi Daviau. “We look forward to the opportunity of working closely with Dr. Nemer.”

Under the previous Harper government, federal science-based departments and agencies faced severe funding cuts and many scientists were muzzled. PIPSC fought hard against both, eventually winning contract language earlier this year that specifically recognizes the right of scientists to speak freely about science and their research.

“Reinvesting in federal science also remains a priority for our members,” added Daviau. “Dr. Nemer’s early comments that she supports more funding for science will be viewed as a hopeful sign by many federal scientists. Canada not only needs more science, it needs more scientists.”

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada represents some 55,000 professionals across Canada’s federal and provincial public sectors.

