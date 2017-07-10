Pixelligent Technologies Awarded $2.15 Million in Grant Funding from U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense

BALTIMORE, MD–(Marketwired – July 10, 2017) – Pixelligent Technologies, a leading nanocomposite advanced materials manufacturer, announced today that it has been awarded grant funding from the Department of Energy SBIR program and the Department of Defense STTR program, that totals a combined $2.15 million. This funding will be used to accelerate and further develop a diverse range of applications leveraging Pixelligent’s core PixClear® nanocomposite technology.

“The grants from the Dept. of Energy will help to extend our technology leadership in OLED lighting applications. These SBIR Phase I and Phase IIB grants will allow Pixelligent to further extend our OLED light extraction materials to enable next generation flexible OLED lighting applications. The STTR Phase II grant from the Dept. of Defense will support our continued collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and Argonne National Laboratory to further the development of PixClear — enabled gear oils for improving the lifetime and energy-efficiency of gear boxes and drive trains,” said Gregory Cooper, PhD, CTO & Founder of Pixelligent.

“We are proud to have been selected for these three grant awards from the Department of Energy and Department of Defense. These are highly competitive programs and theses awards point to the broad applicability of our materials, which can deliver unparalleled efficiency gains in applications ranging from OLED technology to lubricant additives,” said Craig Bandes, President & CEO of Pixelligent.

Through grant awards and private funding, Pixelligent has emerged as one of the only companies that has developed a truly disruptive manufacturing and advanced material technology platform for commercializing the promise of nanotechnology. This was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan who honored Pixelligent with the 2017 Manufacturer of the Year award for SMB under $1B in revenues.

About Pixelligent Technologies

Pixelligent Technologies is the leading high-index advanced materials manufacturer that leverages nanomaterials to develop the world’s best dispersion technology for next generation products in OLED and HD display, OLED and LED lighting, and optical coatings and industrial applications. Pixelligent’s PixClear® zirconia dispersions deliver the highest possible light extraction, near perfect transmission, increased mechanical strength, and dramatic improvements in overall operating efficiencies. PixClear® can be easily incorporated into the solvents, polymers/monomers, and manufacturing processes most commonly used in electronics manufacturing. For more information on Pixelligent, please visit www.pixelligent.com or follow us on Twitter @Pixelligent.