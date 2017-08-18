Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces August Dividend

Friday, August 18, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0713 per share for August 2017.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2017, and will be paid on September 15, 2017.

For tax purposes, the 2017 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

CONTACT: For further information:

Christine D’Sylva, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
(416) 967-1010 x393 cdsylva@pizzapizza.ca 
www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.
