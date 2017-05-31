Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX:PZA) today announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held May 31, 2017.
At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 10,063,133 common shares of the Company, representing 40.9% of the issued and outstanding shares.
Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business.
The Company’s proxy circular provided for six nominees for election to the Board of Directors. All nominees were elected by a majority vote of shareholders on a show of hands.
Details of proxies tabulated are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Richard McCoy
|10,035,542
|99.8
|17,898
|0.2
|Edward Nash
|10,035,008
|99.8
|18,432
|0.2
|Michelle Savoy
|10,043,347
|99.9
|10,093
|0.1
|Jay Swartz
|10,037,489
|99.8
|15,951
|0.2
|Kathryn Welsh
|10,042,909
|99.9
|10,531
|0.1
|Elizabeth Wright
|9,967,257
|99.1
|86,183
|0.9
The Company’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA.
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 967-1010 x307
[email protected]
Christine D’Sylva
Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
Pizza Pizza Limited
(416) 967-1010 ext 393
[email protected]
www.pizzapizza.ca / www.pizza73.com / www.sedar.com