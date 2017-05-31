Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSX:PZA) today announced the results on the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting held May 31, 2017.

At the meeting there were shareholders represented in person or by proxy holding 10,063,133 common shares of the Company, representing 40.9% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business.

The Company’s proxy circular provided for six nominees for election to the Board of Directors. All nominees were elected by a majority vote of shareholders on a show of hands.

Details of proxies tabulated are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Richard McCoy 10,035,542 99.8 17,898 0.2 Edward Nash 10,035,008 99.8 18,432 0.2 Michelle Savoy 10,043,347 99.9 10,093 0.1 Jay Swartz 10,037,489 99.8 15,951 0.2 Kathryn Welsh 10,042,909 99.9 10,531 0.1 Elizabeth Wright 9,967,257 99.1 86,183 0.9

The Company’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PZA.