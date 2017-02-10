Plan Your Wedding Over Tea at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

ORLANDO, FL–(Marketwired – Feb 10, 2017) – The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes is taking the legwork out of wedding planning. On February 26, 2017, this luxury resort will host the Bridal Afternoon Tea & Fashion Show, allowing Orlando brides and their friends the chance to see the latest bridal fashions from the comfort of their tea table.

As the setting for some of Orlando’s most glittering luxury weddings, the hotel serves as a romantic backdrop for the special afternoon tea. At 1 p.m., visitors will arrive in the sumptuous Lobby Lounge where they will indulge in a selection of fine teas as well as sandwiches composed with local ingredients and mouthwatering pastries.

In between sips and bites, guests can also raise a glass of champagne to toast the stunning fashion on display. Solutions Bridal Designer House has curated a selection of wedding fashions for the event. Accordingly, guests will be able to view gowns by Oscar de la Renta, Lela Rose, Ines di Santo and Rivini, among others, as well as men’s fashion by Giorgio Armani.

As brides decide whether to say yes to the dress, they might also check off another item on their to-do list: selecting a wedding venue. This Central Florida hotel boasts an unparalleled diversity of space, from the traditional Ritz-Carlton Ballroom where couples can dance beneath crystal chandeliers with a thousand guests, to Whisper Creek Farm, where farm-to-table cuisine becomes a literal and inspired reality, courtesy of the 7,000-square-foot garden and 11,000-square-foot outdoor event space.

As Orlando’s premier luxury wedding venue, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes offers world-renowned service, exquisite cuisine and stunning spaces to make dream weddings a reality. And that process begins at the Bridal Afternoon Tea & Fashion Show.

Prices start at $65+ per person and include complimentary valet parking. Reservations are required. Call (407) 393-4648 for more information or to reserve your seat.

About The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Situated on 500 acres of protected tropical landscape, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes welcomes visitors with impeccable service, luxurious amenities and 18 holes of unparalleled golf. Guests will enjoy views of the gardens, lakes or golf course from their accommodations, which feature personal balconies as well as no fewer than 11 dining destinations that incorporate sustainability and culinary innovation. The 40,000-sq.-ft. spa offers the perfect ending to a day spent in the state-of-the-art fitness center or on the Greg Norman-designed golf course, where innovative programs like the Caddie Concierge and FootGolf complement excellent traditional play. While guests have plenty to explore off property with theme parks and the Kennedy Space Center close by, they can just as easily make unforgettable memories through the resort’s numerous recreation opportunities. These include kayaking, fishing and eco-tours along Shingle Creek, the Headwaters of the Everglades. For reservations, please call (800) 542-8680, or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/orlando.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).