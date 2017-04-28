Plandai Biotechnology Names Ezra Jones as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – Apr 28, 2017) – Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC PINK: PLPL) (“Plandaí” or “the Company”), producer of the highly bioavailable Phytofare® catechin complex, today announced that Ezra Jones has been appointed Vice President of Sales and Marketing, a role he assumes from Callum Cottrell-Duffield, who was recently named Chief Operating Officer of Plandaí.

Mr. Jones has been involved in sales of nutraceutical branded ingredients for the past 18 years. He was he was with NutraGenesis for 3.5 years, and has recently, before Plandaí, been working as an independent sales representative for numerous worldwide companies. Since 2016, Mr. Jones has overseen all North American sales efforts for Plandaí. As the new head of sales and marketing, his responsibilities will expand to overseeing all global sales efforts, working with the company’s independent sales reps and distributors, building additional sales channels, and growing the Phytofare® brand.

Callum Cottrell-Duffield, President of Plandaí, commented, “Having worked with Ezra for the past year, I have been impressed with his passion for the product and knowledge of the industry. He has been instrumental in opening our largest accounts and is a driven salesman. As we now expand into a global brand and introduce new products in the coming year, Ezra’s experience in building and training a sales force will be invaluable.”

About Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc.

Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries develop highly phyto-available™ extracts. Plandaí Biotechnology controls every aspect of the process, from growing green tea on its farms in South Africa, to producing its proprietary Phytofare® extracts in-house, allowing the Company to guarantee the continuity of supply as well as quality control throughout the entire process. Targeted industries for the Company’s products include beverage, cosmeceutical, wellness, nutriceutical, anti-aging, and pharmaceutical. For more information, please visit http://www.plandaibiotech.com.

