Plandai Biotechnology Sets Aggressive Agenda for 2017

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – April 19, 2017) – Plandaí Biotechnology (OTCQB: PLPL) recently presented investors with its outlook for 2017 and a number of milestones that the company plans to accomplish in 2017. Plandaí’s plans are certainly aggressive and representative of the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) — someone we feel is ideally suited to move the company forward. It didn’t take long at all for the new COO, Callum Cottrell-Duffield, to put his stamp on the company’s future.

Three weeks ago Plandaí named Callum Cottrell-Duffield as its new COO, a role that will have him running the day-to-day operations of the company. In the time since being named COO, he has put together a plan to not only get Plandaí back on track, but to also move it aggressively into the future. With Plandaí shifting from purely a research and development biotechnology company to a company that is more focused on operations and sales, Callum Cottrell-Duffield is the ideal person to run Plandaí’s day-to-day activity.

After all, he has been there from the beginning where he helped to prepare the company’s 8,000-acre tea estate to grow, harvest and produce Plandaí’s signature product, the highly bioavailable Phytofare® Catechin Complex. Last year when that signature product was available for mass production and ready to market on a much broader scale, it was Callum Cottrell-Duffield who led the company’s sales and marketing team. He has traveled throughout Africa, the United States, Europe, Asia and South America to tell the Plandaí story, and he has become the face of the company to the industry and to the large buyers who are either current clients or interested in developing a relationship with Plandaí worldwide.

In the company’s latest news release, the COO highlighted several areas where he expects to see improvement and areas where Plandaí can realize growth. Among those items, Callum Cottrell-Duffield said that he (i) has placed getting the company “current” with its SEC filings at the top of his agenda, (ii) expects to increase production and to continue growing sales with Plandaí’s existing customers as well as gaining traction in the market, which should lead to the addition of new customers all in an effort to make Plandaí cash flow positive and profitable by the end of 2017, (iii) recently signed a financing agreement that will provide the necessary capital to see the company through until it becomes cash flow positive.

With the appointment of Callum Cottrell-Duffield to COO, the company’s CEO, Roger Baylis-Duffield, can now focus his efforts as a scientist on spearheading the company’s clinical trials and developing new products for Plandaí to market. In the company’s research and development efforts, the CEO will be busy with a number of major studies this year.

According to the COO, Plandaí’s work in the clinic will include:

Finalizing the production protocols for both tomato and citrus Phytofare® extracts

Clinical investigations that seek to establish that Phytofare® catechins delivered in chicken feed will inhibit and protect poultry against salmonella and gastrointestinal infections, improve food conversion rates, and reduce mortality

Additionally, Plandaí has granted a research license to Protext Mobility to develop pharmaceutical applications involving Phytofare®. Protext will be conducting a human study using Phytofare® to regulate glucose levels in Type 2 diabetics as well as, taking over the research to establish a platform for producing non-psychoactive Cannabis. Plandaí states that the plan for Protext is to produce a Phytofare® complex containing bioavailable cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids, and polyphenols that will be formulated into an oral delivery system.

Needless to say, with success in these studies, these are all areas where Plandaí could develop much-needed products that could, in turn, drastically improve the company’s bottom line. For a full look into the COO’s agenda for 2017, read Plandaí’s latest news release here:

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/plandai-biotechnology-chief-operating-officer-162043100.html

