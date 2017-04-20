‘Plasticurious’ Video Contest Invites Teens to Explore the Role of Plastics in Their World

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – What do Canadian teens think about when it comes to the many things in their lives made possible because of plastics?

“Most teens I know are busy leading active, vibrant lives focused on their friends, their favourite sports and their phones,” says Carol Hochu, President and CEO of the Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA). “But today, in honour of Earth Week, CPIA is inviting teens to take a closer look around them to gain a better sense of the role plastics play in their everyday lives.”

Coining a new word — ‘Plasticurious’, CPIA has launched a video contest for teens aged 14 to 18. The contest starts April 20 and runs through the spring and summer with final entries due by September 30, 2017.

“The intent of the contest is to open bright, young minds to think about plastics in ways that inspire them. Amazing inventions and new ideas using and focusing on plastics are happening around the world every day. For example, a 3D printer is being used to make plastic baby hearts so doctors can practice delicate surgery. In another part of the world an inventor has crafted a car from polystyrene foam. And in the Netherlands, a 17-year-old has invented a system to capture plastics in the ocean. The impossible is definitely possible,” Hochu says.

She adds that she hopes teens will make videos exploring how society can be more responsible in how we manage plastic resources, especially packaging, so they are always recycled and recovered.

“We want teens to tell us their stories in their video. We’ll review them all and award a number of cash prizes and other rewards for their efforts. Plus, we’ll post the videos on our Plasticurious website,” Hochu says.

Plasticurious will reach out to young people through social media, particularly Facebook, Instagram and digital ads, as well as through educational, environmental, cinematography and video clubs. Details about the teen video contest can be found on Plasticurious.ca.

Since 1943, the Canadian Plastics Industry Association has served as the national voice and leader for plastics industry sustainability across Canada and beyond, representing the interests of the plastics value chain including resin and raw material suppliers, processors/converters, equipment suppliers, recyclers and brand owners.