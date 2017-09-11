Player’s Network, Inc. Announces Launch of WeedTV.com During 4-Day Live Broadcast Featuring Original Programming

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Sep 11, 2017) – Player’s Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a diversified holding company operating in media and marijuana, today announced the official launch of WeedTV.com through a live broadcast on September 22nd through September 25th.

Production will take place at a private estate/resort with one of the largest private pools in the country that will be used as a backdrop for filming original content to launch the new Marijuana Lifestyle Destination for the marijuana industry. WeedTV will be known as the “go-to” source for information, entertainment, video content, products and services for people who are in the marijuana lifestyle; both medical and recreational.

Highlighting the launch will be approximately 6 hours of live broadcast per day, giving viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of the filming of original television series. Some of these series include WeedTV’s search for on camera talent to host many of its shows, including its “SmokesModel” search, and the crowning of Miss Weed TV 2018 after a swimsuit and fashion show competition; its first “Top Budmaster Competition”, The Weed Bowl, Cooking shows, “Blunt Talk”, and much more, including the first live broadcast of a marijuana-themed wedding.

Mark Bradley, PNTV CEO stated, “I am excited about this launch, packed with original programming concepts, industry experts and social media influencers. It will truly be the biggest media and television event to date that the emerging marijuana market has experienced. We have assembled an amazing production, marketing and sponsorship team led by television startup veteran Andy Orgel (MTV, A&E) and Executive Producer Michael Berk (Baywatch) supported by an amazing production team of 55 writers, producers, directors, cameramen, editors and technicians. This broadcast will be a historic event for both the television and the marijuana industries that will make our shareholders proud.”

“WeedTV’s 3-year development phase has provided the strong foundation on which to build business-to-business leadership and a dynamic consumer media network brand in the Cannabis sector”, added Andy Orgel, who is leading the network launch with Bradley and Berk. Brett H. Pojunis, PNTV Director said, “The WeedTV launch will have industry experts and many key personnel from major marijuana companies. We intend to use this not only as a launch of WeedTV but also as a vehicle to create and further develop relationships with the top brands in the marijuana industry.”

About Player’s Network (PNTV)

Player’s Network is a diversified company operating in media and cannabis markets. PNTV owns approximately 89% of Green Leaf Farms Holdings, LLC (Green Leaf Farms), which holds cultivation and production license(s) awarded by the state of Nevada. The cultivation license enables Green Leaf Farms to grow marijuana and the production license enables them to create extracts which are used for cartridges, oils and edibles. WeedTV.com is developing the ultimate resource for the marijuana lifestyle within our media operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.