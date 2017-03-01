Plaza Bank Hires Heather Hinrichs as Senior Vice President and Director of Asset-Based Lending

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – Mar 1, 2017) – Plaza Bank (OTC PINK: PLZZ) (the “Bank”) is pleased to announce it has hired Heather Hinrichs as Senior Vice President and Director of Asset-Based Lending (ABL). In this role, she is responsible for expanding Plaza Bank’s ABL business, a specialized method of lending and key growth area for the Bank.

Ms. Hinrichs is based in El Segundo and serves clients throughout Southern California with an expanding full-service solutions support team. An expert in asset based, she applies her creative banking practices to help small- and medium-sized businesses to address their various business and financial needs with loans up to $25 million.

Prior to joining Plaza Bank in January, 2017, Ms. Hinrichs was the Founding Partner for Coco Capital, a boutique investment bank in Los Angeles and New York brokering asset-based and cash flow loans to commercial finance companies, banks, and alternative lenders. Before that, Ms. Hinrichs held various positions with Wells Fargo Bank, Summit Investment (Fortress JV), and FGI, where she completed transactions in asset-based lending, distressed debt, and international lending.

“We are excited to expand our asset-based lending business and believe Heather is exactly the person our clients have been waiting for,” said Rick Sowers, President of Plaza Bank. “Her background working with lenders and capital providers over the last 15 years gives her a broad and deep network unmatched in this space.”

“I’m grateful to work with such a talented group of banking professionals dedicated to our clients’ success,” said Ms. Hinrichs. “Our ABL team is focused on serving a market that has been largely underserved, providing Plaza Bank clients with the capital needed to grow their businesses and reach their full potential.”

Ms. Hinrichs, who holds Series 79 and 63 licenses, earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Colorado Boulder and an M.B.A. from Regis University. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her twin girls, cooking, skiing, and practicing yoga.

About Plaza Bank

Plaza Bank is a full service community bank serving the business and professional communities in Southern California and Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bank is committed to meeting the financial needs of small to middle market businesses and professional firms with loans for working capital, equipment and owner-occupied commercial real estate financing and a full array of cash management services. Our bankers are experienced, professional and knowledgeable. For more information, visit www.plazabank.com. FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

