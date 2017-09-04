PNOW Temporarily Discontinues Booking Operations To Focus On Revenue Generating Division

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Sep 4, 2017) – Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PNOW), the developer of multiple and diverse business ventures, relevant to Central America and the Caribbean, announced that the Company has temporarily discontinued Oveedia.com to focus all resources on its revenue generating division, Meso Numismatics.

“Our goal is to build profitable business ventures, relevant to the Central American-Caribbean region, that are fairly easy to manage, have great growth potential and a high degree of scalability,” said Melvin Pereira, President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions. “Meso Numismatics is fortunately that winning venture, with low operating costs, high profitability, and daily revenue with amazing scalability.

“We believe that by temporarily discontinuing Oveedia, we will truly create a win-win. By focusing on what is making the Company money and profitable now, will give us the ability to properly fund the continuation of Oveedia in the future. This, without inundating shareholders with the cost of very expensive financing that significantly depresses our stock value. Revenue, profits and growth is the reality that matters more than any fantasy.”

Meso Numismatics was originally considered a low-cost marketing tool to target a specific group of travelers to the region, Numismatic Tourists — or Numismatourist. Management discovered that the cost of operating this marketing plan resulted in unexpected growth potential. Weighed against the high cost of growing the online booking business and the significant amount of capital needed to cover those costs, Meso Numismatics began to increasingly win the debate.

Mr. Pereira concluded, “This is about doing what is best for our shareholders. With the amount of debt we’ve eliminated, the amount of dilution we’ve staved off, the introduction of low cost scalable revenues, our intent to become an S.E.C. filer, and protecting qualified shareholders with a special non-reversible non-dilutable dividend, PNOW is positioned for a great turn around and exponential growth. This is something we all will be happy about.”

With Meso Numismatics operating at less than one tenth of the amount of capital needed to operate Oveedia, and Meso Numismatics producing far greater revenues and profitability for every dollar spent as compared to Oveedia, the obvious option is to continue expanding Meso Numismatics and adding various technologies to continue driving future value.

About Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

PURE, through its developed or acquired assents and subsidiaries, operates multiple business ventures throughout Central America and the Caribbean, promoting opportunities for tourism to the Region.

Meso Numismatics is the Company’s emerging numismatic company. The Company has a global inventory of coins and bank notes, and specializes in pieces from Central America and parts of the Caribbean. The Company has rare and exquisite inventory available for sale at www.MesoCoins.com, as well as at some of the largest and most prestigious auction houses in the world.