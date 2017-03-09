PointClickCare Technologies Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

TORONTO, March 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PointClickCare Technologies Inc., North American’s leading cloud-based software platform for the senior care continuum, has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the fourth consecutive year. The 2017 Best Managed program recognizes the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies, with revenues over $15 million, demonstrating strategy, capability, and commitment to achieve sustainable growth.

“It’s much more than just financial performance,” says Peter Brown, Partner, Deloitte and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “The ingredients to success also include overall business performance and sustained growth. It takes dedication and commitment from the entire organization.”

PointClickCare’s cloud-based software is specifically designed to meet the unique business needs of care providers across the senior care continuum – helping them drive better outcomes for their residents and better results for their business. For the past 20 years, PointClickCare has been the leading electronic health record (EHR) vendor for the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) market. Today, the company employs over 1,200 people and serves over 14,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies across North America.

Established in 1993, Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Winners are an important engine of economic growth for being adaptable and sustainable in a global market. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel made up of judges from Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. Best Managed companies share commonalities that include an emphasis on culture and people, innovation, sustained performance and strong financial results.

“It’s a pretty great feeling to be recognized for this award for the fourth consecutive year. Each year, I’m more excited than the last to see our names on the Deloitte Best Managed list,” says Mike Wessinger, chief executive officer, PointClickCare. “For me, culture is the operating system of our organization, it’s what attracts the right team and helps you build and achieve some amazing things together. I believe that it’s our culture and the amazing people on our team that continues to allow us to be recognized for prestigious rankings such as this one.”

About PointClickCare Technologies Inc.

PointClickCare Technologies is advancing senior care by enabling long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior living providers to achieve the business results that matter – enriching the quality of life for their residents, improving financial and operational health, and mitigating risk. Recognized as the 2015/2016 #1 long-term care software vendor by KLAS Research, PointClickCare offers a portfolio of cloud-based software and services designed from the ground up to help providers manage the complex requirements of senior care. With a suite of fully integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps our customers connect and collaborate within their care network, achieve and demonstrate higher quality outcomes, optimize financial performance, and simplify their regulatory burden. Over 14,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the senior care industry. For more information on PointClickCare’s ONC-certified software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (After three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (Winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

