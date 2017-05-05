Friday, May 5, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Points (TSX:PTS) (Nasdaq:PCOM), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, announced today that all resolutions put to the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2017 were passed, including the reappointment of the company’s directors and the appointment of Charles Gillman as a new member of the board of directors.

The following votes were received with respect to each director nominee:

    Number of Shares For   Number of Shares Withheld
David Adams   5,965,978   983,947
Christopher Barnard   5,061,065   1,888,860
Michael Beckerman   5,968,428   981,497
Bernay Box   6,612,386   337,539
Douglas Carty   5,984,284   965,641
Bruce Croxon   5,061,221   1,888,704
Charles Gillman   6,590,952   358,973
Robert MacLean   5,968,228   981,697
John Thompson   5,966,178   983,747
         

In addition, shareholders voted in favor of the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the company.

The following votes were received with respect to the resolution:

    Number of Shares For   Number of Shares Withheld
Appointment of Auditors   9,986,542   228,244
         

As a vote for the appointment of the auditors was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting.

Bernay Box, Points’ Chairman of the Board commented, “We are pleased to welcome Charles to our board of directors. We believe Charles will bring extensive experience and additional perspective to our board as an institutional investor and director of other companies, and will be an asset to our organization.”

Mr.  Gillman  is  currently  the  Executive  Managing  Director  of  the  IDWR  Multi-Family  Office,  a  multi-family investment firm, a position he has held since June 2013.  IDWR employs a team of analysts with expertise in finding publicly traded companies that require operational enhancement and an improvement in corporate capital allocation.  From 2001 to 2013, Mr. Gillman was a portfolio manager of certain family office investment portfolios at Nadel and Gussman, LLC.  Prior to his employment at Nadel and Gussman, Mr. Gillman worked in the investment industry and as a strategic management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he gained experience designing operational turnarounds of U.S. and international companies. Mr.  Gillman  has  served  as  a  director  of  Digirad  Corporation  (NASDAQ:DRAD),  a  diagnostic  imaging  solutions company, since April 2012.  In addition, Mr. Gillman currently serves on the boards of directors of  Novation  Companies,  Inc.,  a  specialty  finance  company,  a  post  he  has  held  since  January  2016,  Solitron  Devices,  Inc.,  a  solid-state  semiconductor  components  company,  a  post  he  has  held  since  July  2016,  Littlefield  Corp,  a  charitable  bingo  business,  a  post  he  has  held  since  May  2008,  and  Datawatch  Corporation,  a  business  computer  software  company,  a  post  he  held from  April  2016 to April 2017.

Mr. Gillman is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Director of the Penn Club of New York, which serves as the Manhattan home of the Wharton and Penn alumni community.

About Points

Points, publicly traded as Points International Ltd. (TSX:PTS) (Nasdaq:PCOM), is the global leader in providing loyalty eCommerce and technology solutions to the world’s top brands to power innovative services that drive increased loyalty program revenue and member engagement.  With a growing network of almost 60 global loyalty programs integrated into its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform, Points offers three core private or co-branded services: Loyalty Currency Retailing, which includes the Buy, Gift & Transfer services, retails loyalty points and miles directly to consumers; Points Travel, which helps loyalty programs increase program revenue from hotel and car bookings, providing more opportunities for members to earn and redeem loyalty rewards more quickly; and Platform Partners, a multi-channel service offering which provides developers transactional access to dozens of loyalty programs and their hundreds of millions of members via a package of APIs. Points is headquartered in Toronto with offices in San Francisco and London.

For more information, visit company.points.com, follow Points on Twitter (@PointsLoyalty) or read the Points blog. For Points’ financial information, visit investor.points.com.

CONTACT: Contact:
Points Investor Relations
ICR
Garo Toomajanian
[email protected]
Recommended
Toscana Energy Announces First Quarter 2017 Results
GEA Technologies Announces Closing of Common Share Offering