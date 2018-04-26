Polar Power to Host First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

GARDENA, CA–(Marketwired – April 26, 2018) – Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid DC power solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Polar Power CEO Arthur Sams, CFO Luis Zavala and COO Raj Masina will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, May 14, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-239-9838 International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2551 Conference ID: 8981569

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129556 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.polarpower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 28, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 8981569

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar’s systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com.