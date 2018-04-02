Polar Power to Present at The MicroCap Conference on Monday, April 9, 2018

GARDENA, CA–(Marketwired – April 02, 2018) – Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid DC power solutions, has been invited to participate at The MicroCap Conference being held on April 9-10, 2018 at the Essex House in New York City.

Polar Power COO Raj Masina is scheduled to present on Monday, April 9 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, and will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Management will discuss the company’s performance and outlook for 2018.

To schedule a meeting, please click here to register for the conference or you may also email your request to chris.tyson@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About the MicroCap Conference

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting high-performing small and microcap companies with committed investors. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive companies, learn from various expert panels, and network with other small and microcap investors. For more information, please click here.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Gardena, California-based Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA), designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems, lithium battery powered hybrid solar systems for applications in the telecommunications market and, in other markets, including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply. Within the telecommunications market, Polar’s systems provide reliable and low-cost energy for applications for off-grid and bad-grid applications with critical power needs that cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure. For more information, please visit www.polarpower.com.