Ponderosa Steakhouses in Missouri and Illinois to Hold “Buy One, Give $1″ Fundraiser for Local Tornado Victims on Sunday, March 12

DALLAS, TX–(Marketwired – Mar 8, 2017) – In the true spirit of community, each Ponderosa Steakhouse restaurant in Missouri and Illinois will hold a “Buy One, Give $1” fundraiser on Sunday, March 12 to provide assistance to the victims of the recent tornadoes in Missouri and Illinois.

For each entrée or buffet sold that day, the participating Ponderosa Steakhouses will donate $1 to the tornado relief efforts to the American Red Cross, with the funds going directly to aid tornado victims served by the Southeast Missouri chapter and the South Central Illinois chapter. Together with support from Homestyle Dining, the restaurant brand’s parent company based in Dallas, hope to raise as much as $5,000.

The participating Ponderosa Steakhouse restaurants are:

Arnold, Missouri: 3601 Jeffco Road

Perryville, Missouri: 1301 South Perryville Road

Washington, Missouri: 95 Washington Heights Drive

Harrisburg, Illinois: 507 North Commercial Street

Jacksonville, Illinois: 1001 West Morton Avenue

Vandalia, Illinois: 2727 Veterans Avenue

“Since our founding more than 50 years ago, Ponderosa Steakhouses and its franchise community have remained steadfast in our commitment to the communities we serve, during both good and hard times,” said Tom Sacco, CEO, Homestyle Dining LLC, parent company of Ponderosa Steakhouse. “By holding this ‘Buy One, Give $1′ fundraiser, we hope that we can help provide a warm meal or other basic need for those individuals and families that were impacted by the recent tornadoes.”

About Homestyle Dining LLC

Dallas, Texas-based Homestyle Dining LLC owns, operates and franchises family-focused restaurants throughout the United States and internationally under the Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse brands, where guests enjoy flame-grilled steaks and entrees along with a high-quality buffet featuring an endless selection of salads, soups, appetizers, vegetables, and desserts at affordable prices. A new restaurant concept, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, recently opened in Seymour, Indiana, is a full service, casual dining concept celebrating Bonanza’s American steakhouse heritage with its modernized menu including new authentic, Southern-style BBQ offerings, and an interior redesign around a butcher house theme. Plans call for 100 franchised locations in the next five years. For more information about Ponderosa Steakhouses, visit www.ponderosasteakhouses.com.