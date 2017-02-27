Portable Soccer Goals Company Offers Fun-Filled Family Program

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – February 27, 2017) – Farpost Goals made their name by creating an aluminum constructed portable soccer goal that is safe, strong, and easy to set up as well as take down. These portable goals are already used by The Vancouver Whitecaps and over 800 soccer clubs across North America. To help promote their products to youth soccer clubs in the United States, Farpost Goals is announcing the first in a series of short presentations that will take place all over the country.

The first presentation will take place on March 4th from 11am to 2pm at Off the Wall Soccer in Santa Clara, California — and admission is totally free.

“This is a great presentation for people who are involved with coaching or managing youth soccer teams,” says Mike Cash, President of Farpost Goals. “Besides showing off our adjustable U6 to U12 soccer goals, we will be joined by Karl Dewazien, Emeritus Director of Coaching for the California Youth Soccer Association. He will provide an overview of his 9 Step Practice, which is a unique child-centric approach designed for younger soccer players.”

Karl Dewazien, also known as Koach Karl, is an author, clinician, and Hall of Famer. As a well-published author, he has been a contributor to every major soccer publication in the US and is a featured speaker at State, National, and International events. His Modified Laws of the Game for youth players, used by the US Youth Soccer Association, has become the industry standard throughout the US and Canada.

“Our soccer goals meet the new goal sizes mandated by US Soccer and US Youth Soccer,” explains Mike. “These are high quality goals — you can even rebound off them. However, what we really want to demonstrate is that our products are easy to set up and take down and very safe — even for the youngest players.”

Anyone interested in attending Farpost’s presentation in California is encouraged to sign up on the company’s Facebook page. For more information, contact [email protected].

About the Company

Farpost Soccer Goals provide professional grade, portable soccer goals. Our portable soccer goals are used by professional clubs, youth soccer clubs and for everyday backyard soccer training. Built to last, they are available for sale through our online store, with fast and easy shipping across the United States and Canada. Discounts are also available when purchasing multiple soccer goals.

For additional information, please visit http://farpostgoals.com or call at 1-877-241-0121.