PotNetwork’s Diamond CBD Scores Over $250,000 in Purchase Orders at the 36th Las Vegas CHAMPS Event

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL–(Marketwired – Feb 15, 2017) – PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is pleased to announce that the Company’s subsidiary, Diamond CBD, upon showcasing its top quality consumer products featuring premium Cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil at the Las Vegas CHAMPS Show having taken place from February 7 through 9th, 2017, concluded with outstanding results, boasting purchase orders reaching upwards of a quarter million dollars.

Drawing exhibitors, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts from across the country, this massive event is designed to enable vendors to unveil and market the industry’s newest cutting-edge products to distributors, wholesalers and retailers. The CHAMPS Trade Shows have been a staple in the counterculture industry for eighteen years, continually experiencing growth as the market continues to evolve.

With approximately 700 booths and a robust crowd of inquisitive patrons, the CHAMPS Trade Shows are widely recognized as the largest and most trusted counterculture trade show in the world. Since 1999, CHAMPS has hosted premier exhibitors in the industry and draws industry leaders, retailers and consumers in the thousands from all over the globe.

Justin Darman, Vice President of Sales stated: “We are confident that the time and effort invested into building our brand and creating a presence in the marketplace will result in great success for the company and its shareholders.” He concluded: “We firmly believe that the greatest potential for a high level of success is when timing and opportunity meet. At this infancy stage in the industry, it’s evident that as well as we are doing now, our growth potential here can still be exponential.”

As similarly experienced with the recently announced Surf Expo event, which also engaged substantial interest, this show was instrumental in the advancement of the Company’s objective for strengthening market exposure, establishing new relationships and accepting purchase orders. Diamond CBD has strategized to bring the growing product line into the limelight where brand recognition can be established among industry professionals, distributors, retailers, media and the public.

In an effort to be fully transparent and resourceful, Management has opted to keep investors updated on current industry developments through regular updates to the Corporate website and other public forums. In respect of Regulation Fair Disclosure, material news will be disclosed through publicly disseminated announcements. However, shareholders are strongly encouraged to stop by the site regularly, whereas updates on the advancing industry and corresponding operations are expected to be posted frequently.

About Diamond CBD:

Diamond CBD Inc. is an organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry’s finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company’s notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest Cannabidiol (CBD) oil. The Company formulates advanced product quality to market through the team’s creation of diverse and top quality hemp extracts that contain a broad profile of cannabinoids and other natural hemp derived molecules, resulting in a robust selection of industrial hemp derived Diamond CBD oils considered among the most powerful natural CBD E-Liquids on the market. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About the CHAMPS Show:

CHAMPS Trade Show is widely recognized as the largest and most trusted counterculture trade show in the world. Since 1999, CHAMPS has hosted the premier exhibitors in the industry and draws buyers in the thousands from all over the world to attend. For more information about CHAMPS Trade Shows, please visit the company on the web at www.champstradeshows.com.

About PotNetwork Holdings Inc:

PotNetwork Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is a publicly traded company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Sunrise Auto Mall Inc. and First Capital Venture Co. and its wholly owned subsidiary Diamond CBD. First Capital Venture Co. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD is a progressive organization focused on the advanced research and development of the industry’s finest premium hemp extracts and making them available to the global marketplace. The Company’s notable team, consisting of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, is dedicated to producing the finest and purest CBD oil. For more information, please visit the website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

