Power Metals Appoints Industry Leading Geologist as Vice President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Sept. 27, 2017) - Power Metals Corp. (“Power Metals Corp.” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:PWM)(FRANKFURT:OAA1)(OTC:AOUFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. to the role of Vice President of Exploration. Dr. Selway is an expert on lithium pegmatites. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. thesis on Tourmaline in Granitic Pegmatites in 1999 at the University of Manitoba under the supervision of Dr. Petr Černý, a world-renowned expert on pegmatites. She has co-authored twenty-two scientific journal articles on pegmatites.

Dr. Selway worked for the Ontario Geological Survey for approximately 3 years during the tantalum boom in the early 2000’s. During this time, she travelled all over Ontario and visited/worked on about 90% of the lithium pegmatites in the province. Some of the more notable localities that she worked on include Case Lake, Georgia Lake, Seymour Lake, Crescent Lake and Separation Rapids pegmatite fields. Dr. Selway worked as a senior geologist for the geological consulting firm Caracle Creek International Consulting for over 10 years.

Dr. Selway stated “I first recognized the potential of Case Lake pegmatites in the summer of 2001 when I visited the Property with the Ontario Geological Survey. Case Lake is a truly impressive property and I am thrilled to be appointed Vice President of Exploration as we continue to uncover the Property’s true potential.”

Johnathan More, Chairman of Power Metals, states “Dr. Selway has been in charge of all work at Case Lake since we optioned the property at the end of last year. Because of the extremely encouraging first set of core drill results we announced last week, we have both mutually agreed that the timing is right for her to take a formal role as VP of Exploration. Power Metals welcomes Julie and firmly believes that her appointment at this time of our drill program exemplifies the potential we see at Case Lake.”

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals, including zeolites. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

