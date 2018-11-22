Prairie Provident to Host Investor Webcast

CBJ Newsmakers

CALGARY, Alberta , Nov. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident” or “PPR” or the “Company”) (TSX:PPR) today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Wednesday, November 28th at 11:00 AM ET.

During the webcast, Tim Granger, president and chief executive officer will provide an update for investors on key areas of Prairie Provident’s business. Investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions of PPR’s management team through an interactive Q&A portal.

To listen to the live webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1216751&tp_key=1e7877f9c1

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.ppr.ca following the event.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically in combination with accretive acquisitions of conventional oil prospects, which can be efficiently developed. Prairie Provident’s operations are primarily focused at Michichi/Wheatland and Princess in Southern Alberta targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie and the Lithic Glauconite formations, along with an early stage waterflood project at Evi in the Peace River Arch. Prairie Provident protects its balance sheet through an active hedging program and manages risk by allocating capital to opportunities offering maximum shareholder returns.

