Pratt & Whitney Canada to Bring its 100,000 Engine Celebration to EAA AirVenture 2017

OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN–(Marketwired – July 22, 2017) - Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) will have 100,000 reasons to celebrate when its team arrives at this year’s EAA AirVenture, held July 24 to 30. In April of this year, P&WC marked the production of its 100,000th engine, a remarkable industry milestone. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

“Achieving 100,000 engines produced has been a proud moment for us at P&WC and there is no doubt the support of the General Aviation segment has been instrumental in reaching this milestone,” says Nicholas Kanellias, Vice President, General Aviation Programs, Pratt & Whitney Canada. “The PT6A engine contributed to shaping the General Aviation segment as we know it, and it leads our engine fleet with some 47,000 PT6A engines manufactured and 23,000 such engines in operation today.”

During EAA AirVenture 2017:

P&WC will be co-sponsoring the airshows. It will be using its social media channels to promote the shows and offer surprises to attendees who follow P&WC (www.twitter.com/pwcanada and www.facebook.com/PrattWhitneyCanada).

A PT6A engine workshop will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Forum Stage 3. This session is designed especially for aviation enthusiasts interested in discovering what the engine delivers to experimental aircraft.

P&WC will be sharing over social media news on which OEMs will be recognized at EAA AirVenture 2017 for helping achieve the 100,000 engine milestone.

Next Generation Engine

P&WC recently announced it is developing an integrated electronic engine and propeller control and a true 2,000 shp thermal engine tailored to General Aviation operators’ business needs. It will reduce pilot workload and simplify installation, while reducing the number of levers per engine from 3 to 1.

P&WC will be at EAA at booth #2132, Hangar B. Interested operators are invited to drop by to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

100,000 Reasons to Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April, 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company’s longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

