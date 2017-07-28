PRD Energy Announces it Has Ceased to be a Reporting Issuer

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – July 28, 2017) - PRD Energy Inc. (“PRD” or the “Company“) announced that effective as of July 28, 2017, it has ceased to be a reporting issuer in each of the Provinces of Alberta and British Columbia and is no longer a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada.

PRD expects to complete its liquidation and dissolution and final distribution of the net proceeds of its liquidation in the second quarter of 2017.

