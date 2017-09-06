Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Preliminary unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 Preliminary unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 Preliminary unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 RecommendedTrend Micro Research Reveals C-level Executives Are Not Prepared for GDPR ImplementationTrend Micro Research Reveals C-level Executives Are Not Prepared for GDPR ImplementationPreliminary unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2017