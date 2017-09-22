Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Unit Purchase of MyCare MedTech Inc.

Not for dissemination in the United States of America.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. (“Premier” or the “Company“) (CSE:PDH) announces that on September 21, 2017, it acquired 572,000 units (“Units“) of MyCare MedTech Inc. (“MMI“), a telemedicine company which uses communication technology to deliver virtual medical consultations with licensed healthcare providers for non-emergency conditions through its app GOeVisit. The purchase price of the Units was $0.35 per Unit, for total consideration of $200,000 in cash.

Each Unit is comprised of one Class A Common share (“MMI Share“) and one half of a share purchase warrant (“MMI Warrant“) of MMI. Each whole MMI Warrant will be exercisable to purchase an additional MMI Share at $0.50 until December 31, 2018. Premier holds a total of 4,572,000 MMI Shares, approximately 30.50% (undiluted) of the issued and outstanding MMI Shares. Sanjeev Parsad, Premier President and CEO, sits on the board of directors of MMI.

MMI is a private company incorporated under the laws of Alberta and is a Canadian telemedicine company which provides virtual medical consultations with licensed healthcare providers through computers, tablets and mobile devices. The GOeVisit medical team can provide diagnosis, alternate remedies and/or prescriptions for over 30 non-emergency conditions and uncomplicated medical concerns such as a sore throat, stomach virus, upper respiratory infection (e.g. bronchitis), strain or sprain, sinus infection, urinary tract infection, rash, allergy, headache, pink eye, burn or laceration. GOeVisit is available 24/7 and its certified healthcare professionals include licenses nurse practitioners and doctors. More information is available at: www.goevisit.com.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries and company management through its acquisitions of assets and/or securities of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of its subsidiaries to varying degrees. Its current holdings include interests in medical diagnostic clinics located in Canada and China, in a reinsurance business located in Bermuda, in a Canadian craft beer brewery and in a Vancouver real estate development partnership.

