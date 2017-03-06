Premier Rachel Notley concludes successful U.S. trade mission

Premier Rachel Notley met with policymakers, industry leaders and policy experts in Washington, D.C., to communicate Alberta’s priorities and reaffirm our province’s close relationship with the United States.

While in Washington, Premier Notley engaged with the new administration and promoted the two-way benefits of the Alberta-U.S. relationship.

She also met with the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., to emphasize Alberta’s position on key issues such as energy infrastructure, agriculture, the North American Free Trade Agreement and softwood lumber negotiations.

”My early engagement in Washington was critical to ensuring our U.S. partners understand the tremendous mutual benefits of our relationship. I’m confident we’ve opened doors and cemented relationships that will benefit Alberta in the months and years to come.”

Premier Rachel Notley

The Premier’s activities included meetings with:

David Banks, Special Assistant to the President for International Energy and Environment

U.S. governors Steve Bullock, of Montana, and Matt Mead, of Wyoming

Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, of Montana, Heidi Heitkamp, of North Dakota, Dan Sullivan, of Alaska, and Cory Gardner, of Colorado

Congressman Fred Upton, of Michigan

Governor Graco Ramírez, of Morelos State, Mexico

David MacNaughton, Ambassador of Canada to the U.S.

The State Department’s acting assistant secretaries for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, the Bureau of Energy Resources, and the Bureau of Oceans and International and Scientific Affairs

Influential think-tank, labour leaders and business association leaders, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian – American Business Council, the North American Building Trades Unions, the Heritage Foundation, the Woodrow Wilson Center and the Peterson Institute for International Economics