Presagia Sports and PRIVIT Partner to Improve the Management of Athlete Health Data

COLUMBUS, OH–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) – Presagia Sports and PRIVIT are proud to announce a new strategic partnership to combine their expertise in athlete health management to provide better solutions to the sports medicine world. Presagia Sports is the leader in Athlete Electronic Health Management Software and PRIVIT is the leading provider for online Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation (PPE) and Health History Registration Systems. Together, they will integrate their systems to give customers a fully automated and secure process to collect and manage the full spectrum of athlete health data.

A key element of an athlete’s health profile is their health history collected as part of the pre-participation evaluation process, which gives athletic trainers and other sports medicine professionals an initial picture of the athlete’s health. To date, this data has been collected in one system and then manually transcribed into Athlete Electronic Health Records (EHRs). PRIVIT and Presagia have integrated their systems to streamline the flow of this critical data.

PRIVIT’s PPE system automates and simplifies the process of collecting, managing and protecting pre-participation and registration health information. Data collected through PRIVIT will then be automatically uploaded into the Presagia Sports EHR, creating comprehensive health profiles for each athlete. Now, athletic trainers and other sport medicine professionals will have an athlete’s injury and health information, as well as their clearance status, all at their fingertips.

“PRIVIT and Presagia Sports share similar values of providing our clients with the means to accurately collect complete health data about their athletes,” stated Mitchell Slutsken, Director of Presagia Sports. “We’re very excited about how this partnership will enable us to deliver a more efficient and comprehensive health management solution to our clients.”

Both systems are built on technology that ensures all health information is protected and organizations stay compliant. The integration between Presagia Sports and PRIVIT will help organizations with the difficulties associated with protecting personal health information (PHI). Using a powerful software like Presagia Sports centralizes PHI data in one location, and makes it only accessible by authorized personnel. This allows athletic trainers to spend less time dealing with paperwork, and more time caring for their athletes. In addition, it helps organizations use athlete health data to gain actionable insights into trends and develop strategies to improve the wellbeing of their athletes.

“The combination of PRIVIT and Presagia empowers our customers to be more efficient and effective in this entire process,” said Gregory Miller, President of PRIVIT. “We believe this partnership provides sports organizations with a best in class athlete health management solution.”

About Presagia Sports

Presagia Sports is a secure web-based and mobile-accessible multi-sport Athlete Electronic Health Record (EHR) with a built-in concussion assessment system, that athlete health professionals can rely on to centralize and manage data, including injury assessments, medications, treatments and more. It also provides real-time reporting and communication tools to connect the medical team in support of collaborative healthcare.

About PRIVIT

PRIVIT® was established in 2009, and provides a secure cloud-based patented technology for the collection, distribution, and analysis of personal health information. Compliant with International privacy laws, we are dedicated to helping organizations and individuals solve the universal problem of managing health related information. Please visit www.PRIVIT.com for the latest news and in-depth information about PRIVIT® and its solutions.