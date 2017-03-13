Preserved Food Specialty boosts operations and enhances competitiveness with Infor M3

SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, THAILAND–(Marketwired – Mar 12, 2017) – Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that Thailand-based Preserved Food Specialty (PFS), a leading manufacturer and supplier of all kinds of dried food — seafood, meat, fruits and vegetables, dairy and non-dairy products — for popular brands sold both locally and abroad, has chosen Infor M3 to optimize its business processes and improve overall operations. Lawson Software Thailand, Thailand’s leading specialist in consulting and implementation of software packages and an Infor partner, will implement the solution.

PFS was looking for a business platform that can seamlessly integrate its assortment of specialized and standalone applications and systems the company had accumulated over the years, which had become not only increasingly difficult to manage but also slow to respond, creating greater inefficiency.

“Our business is increasingly facing fierce competition; we need to enhance our technology to meet fast-changing user demands — both internally and externally — for new levels of speed, efficiency, and customer service,” said Mr. Worapars Mahattanobol, Managing Director, Preserved Food Specialty. “Having deployed Infor M3, we are convinced it is most suitable to address our business needs.”

This is the first time Infor M3 has been utilized by PFS to manage production, warehouse, purchase support, accounting, and marketing. During the evaluation period, which also included assessing similar competing solutions, Infor M3 emerged as the clear solution-of-choice for PFS because of its ability to enable flexibility in managing mixed-mode and complex environments, and the agility to make needed adjustments at any time, which are necessary for PFS to making informed and swift business decisions.

Infor is known for its proven and tested best-of-breed solutions already being used by enterprises globally, across a wide range of industry verticals. Highlighting Infor’s strong commitment and expertise in the food industry, Mr. Worapars Mahattanobol, Managing Director, added: “Infor M3 works beautifully to manage a sophisticated array of services and operations related to food manufacturing, affirming Infor’s deep understanding of our industry.”

“We are delighted to partner with PFS and in having Infor M3 play a key role in the company’s ongoing business transformation,” said Helen Masters, Vice President & Managing Director, South Asia – ANZ & ASEAN, Infor. “We are also excited to see how Infor M3 is helping PFS meet profitability goals, by managing customers, logistics, finance, and manufacturing on a single platform, offering holistic insights that speed-up decision-making on and outside the factory floor.”

PFS’ Infor M3 deployment is expected to Go-Live in June 2017.

About Preserved Food Specialty

Preserved Food Specialty is the leading factory for every kind of dried food processing in Thailand Including Freeze dried, Spray dried, Air dried, Drum dried and Extraction.

Our business Policy is committed to produce, quality products, safe, deliver on time, meet customers’ satisfaction and continuous improvement. PFS has been a trustworthy supplier for many of the leading companies in many businesses, both for domestic and other countries around the world. For More information, please visit www.preservefood.net

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 15,000 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.