President of Peak Logistics Gary Sooch Joins LiteLink Technologies as Strategic Logistics Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT) (FRANKFURT:C0B), a technology leader utilizing artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to move enterprises into a digital-forward world, is pleased to announce Mr. Gary Sooch as its third Logistics Strategic Advisor. Mr. Sooch will assist LiteLink in pilot customer strategy growth, as well as developing the third party logistics go-to-market plan within the 1SHIFT Logistics platform.

With over 12 years of experience in supply chain management across all modes of transport, Mr. Sooch has developed his knowledge base in logistics and distribution by managing projects with complex logistical requirements. Early in his career, Mr. Sooch had extensive involvement in coordinating shipments for one of North America’s largest producers and global suppliers of steel wire and wire related products. His experience accumulated over this time naturally lead him to establish Peak Logistic Solutions, which saw significant growth year over year since it began in 2010.

As a member of the Strategic Advisory Board, Mr. Sooch will bring leadership, industry knowledge, and growth strategy to 1Shift. “The future of logistics, like many industries, will involve cutting-edge technology. Logistics is still in its infancy in regards to the impact technology can have on the industry, and those that don’t adapt will be left behind. New technologies will aid logistics in efficiency and transparency in the years ahead, and I believe that LiteLink has the perfect team to disrupt the logistics space. I’m excited to bring my experience to the realm of technology and logistics at LiteLink Technologies,” said Mr. Sooch.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,565,000 options to certain employees, consultants, and officers of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 per share, has a term of five years, vests in twelve equal installments every three months commencing on the date of grant and is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s stock option plan.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies provides enterprise level solutions utilizing artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to solve the logistics industry’s fragmented and outdated technology problem. LiteLink Technologies is creating a unified communications platform for tracking shipments, disputes, and errors to increase efficiency and reduce costs for 3PLs, carriers, and shippers. Find out more about the Company at litelinktech.com and the 1Shift Product at 1shiftlogistics.com .

About Peak Logistic Solutions Ltd.

Since 2010, Peak Logistic Solutions has been operating as a premier third-party logistics provider working with companies across various industries to manage their logistics requirements. Peak handles a wide array of shipments from LTL, FTL and Specialized project freight. The company prides itself on giving a personalized customer service experience and providing in-depth logistics expertise, so customers can successfully attain their business objectives. Find out more about the company at www.plsfreight.com .

For further information, contact Bronson Peever at 604.351.2085 or investor@litelinktech.com

Forward-looking Statement

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink, and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.