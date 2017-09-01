Presidio Residential Capital Announces New Website Launch

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 1, 2017) – Presidio Residential Capital, a leading provider of capital in the residential real estate industry, has unveiled a completely reimagined website with a clean, contemporary design featuring improved functionality and enhanced rich content.

Created with the user experience firmly in mind, the website features the latest in online technology that improves navigation and is compatible with today’s browsers and mobile devices. The site includes new features — including a site search engine — that allow visitors to quickly and easily find information they need in a fresh format with engaging images.

“The new website showcases the diversity within our project portfolio, and we hope our partners will find it helpful in promoting our joint ventures,” said Don Faye, principal at Presidio Residential Capital. “At Presidio, we take pride in our agility and responsiveness as well as having a streamlined and efficient operation. Our website reflects those same attributes.”

An important objective of the new design was to highlight Presidio’s business partners and projects across the Western United States. The Portfolio section includes more than 110 pages dedicated to individual communities — from acquisition to close out — with project details and status, a photo gallery and direct links to the builder’s community website to help drive awareness and online traffic. It also includes an interactive map broken down by state.

Other highlights of Presidio’s new website include:

Presidio’s website was designed by Anton Communications, a full-service marketing and public relations firm specializing in commercial and residential real estate development, investment and financial services.

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.