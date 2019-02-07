Press Release Retraction: Petroteq Retracts Press Release Issued on February 6, 2019 Regarding Shares for Debt

CBJ Newsmakers

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Petroteq Energy Inc. (“Petroteq” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PQE; OTC:PQEFF; FSE: PQCF), retracts the press release issued on February 6, 2019 entitled “PETROTEQ ENERGY ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF SECURITIES.”

The February 6, 2019 press release was issued in error. The shares of Petroteq will be halted at the open of trading today on the TSX Venture Exchange and will remain halted until a correcting press release is issued later today.

