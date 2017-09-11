Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Present at the 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 11, 2017

SOUTH EASTON, MA–(Marketwired – Sep 11, 2017) – Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBI” and the “Company”), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure cycling technology (“PCT”)-based sample preparation solutions to the worldwide life sciences industry, today announced that Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO, will present a corporate overview at the 19th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference.

Mr. Schumacher’s presentation is scheduled for 5:30 pm EDT on Monday, September 11, 2017. The conference is being held September 10-12, 2017 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.rodmanevents.com) to register for the Rodman & Renshaw conference. Once your registration has been confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

The Company’s presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq27/pbio. Investors can also access the webcast through the Rodman website: www.rodmanevents.com. The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation on the Pressure BioSciences website.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (“PBI”) (OTCQB: PBIO) develops, markets, and sells proprietary laboratory instrumentation and associated consumables to the estimated $6 billion life sciences sample preparation market. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions. To date, we have installed nearly 300 PCT systems in approximately 160 sites worldwide. There are over 100 publications citing the advantages of the PCT platform over competitive methods, many from key opinion leaders. Our primary development and sales efforts are in the biomarker discovery, drug discovery and design, and forensics areas. Customers also use our products in other areas, such as bio-therapeutics characterization, soil & plant biology, vaccine development, and counter-bioterror applications.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following link: http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.