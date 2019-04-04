Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Pretium Resources Inc: Continued Robust Economics of Brucejack Mine Confirmed with Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource, 14-Year Mine Plan Pretium Resources Inc: Continued Robust Economics of Brucejack Mine Confirmed with Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource, 14-Year Mine Plan CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedJetlines Announces Anticipated Launch TimingMaru/Blue announces new hires as it continues growth in the UKIonic Brands Advances Into the Cannabis-Infused Beverage Market With Two Highly Sought-After Coffee Patents