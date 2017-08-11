PreveCeutical™ Medical Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from Phase One of its Venom Re-Engineering Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PreveCeutical™ Medical Inc. (the “Company” or “PreveCeutical”) (CSE:PREV) (FSE:18H) announces encouraging results from the Research and Development (“R&D”) project consisting of isolating and identifying peptides and proteins from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom.

The R&D program consists of three distinct phases. Currently underway, phase one involves one-dimensional gel electrophoresis (“1DE”) to first identify scorpion venom-based peptides/proteins based on their size (KDa). The results from the 1DE studies confirm the presence of peptide/protein bands at around 55KDa and 45KDa, with a highly prominent band observed at ≤10KDa.

Further separation of constituent peptides/proteins underlying the ≤10KDa band is planned next, and once separation parameters are optimized, two-dimensional gel electrophoresis (“2DE”) will be employed whereby separation by size (KDa) and isoelectric point (pH) will follow. 2DE is a universally-accepted technique for enabling efficient separation of potentially thousands of peptides/proteins from complex samples, which can then be quantified and sequenced.

Using the peptide sequence data, PreveCeutical’s scientists will use a proprietary chemistry to generate Nature Identical™ peptides, consisting of a library of modified peptide analogues, which will then be tested in disease models. The identified active peptides will then be progressed through the pre-clinical screening process, toward achieving the goal of an Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application through established pharmaceutical regulatory processes.

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE:PREV) (FSE:18H) is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

The Company currently has one product available for sale, the CELLB9® Immune System Booster. CELLB9® is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. The active potentiated ingredients in the Blue Scorpion venom appear to support health at a deep cellular level, having been used for many years and in over 40 countries. The solution is colourless and odourless and can be administered orally.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

