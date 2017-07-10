Prevtec Microbia Announces Canadian Distribution of Coliprotec® F4/F18 and Coliprotec® F18 through Elanco

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – July 10, 2017) - Prevtec Microbia (Prevtec) is pleased to announce that the Company’s swine vaccines Coliprotec® F4/F18 and Coliprotec® F18 will be distributed by Elanco Animal Health (Elanco) starting June 26, 2017. This completes the Coliprotec portfolio of vaccines offered by Elanco against E. coli diseases in pigs, since Coliprotec® F4 was already distributed in Canada by Elanco since 2013.

Elanco operates in 70 countries worldwide, including 16 dedicated manufacturing sites and 14 research sites focusing on companion animal, food animal, vaccines, parasiticides, enzymes, diagnostics and aquaculture. Elanco is amongst the top 5 animal health companies in the world.

“We are delighted to have Elanco as our exclusive distribution partner in Canada. Elanco’s outstanding customer service and great field technical support will allow quick and efficient responses to the needs of current and future Coliprotec® users”, stated Michel Fortin, President and CEO of Prevtec Microbia.

“Elanco has a strong desire to grow its vaccine business globally. The Coliprotec® family of vaccines developed by Prevtec Microbia has a proven track record in Canada and is a great addition to our line of swine products”, said Christopher Wilson, Monogastric Business Manager at Elanco Animal Health Canada.

“Coliprotec® F4/F18 is the first single-dose oral vaccine intended for active immunization of pigs against a broad range of E. coli, being F4- and F18-ETEC causing post-weaning diarrhea and F18-STEC causing edema disease, two major diseases causing economic loss for swine producers. Our scientific research and development leading to the first Coliprotec vaccine being approved in Canada in 2007 led to a long and successful experience in the field. We welcome Elanco’s distribution partnership in Canada now for the three vaccines portfolio”, said Éric Nadeau, Vice President Scientific Affairs for Prevtec Microbia.

The Coliprotec line of vaccines can be administered orally in drinking water, reducing the handling of piglets and hence labour costs. Developed in Canada, these vaccines provide an alternative to antibiotics in order to encourage the judicious use of antimicrobials in the swine industry.

About Prevtec Microbia

Prevtec Microbia is a Canadian biotechnology company developing biological products for the prevention of diseases in food animals. The Company’s mission is to find better ways to feed the planet by developing technologies that improve animal health and increase animal production performance.

Prevtec Microbia’s first commercial product, Coliprotec®F4, a swine E. coli vaccine, has been sold across Canada since 2007. In March 2015, the European Commission granted a marketing authorization for Coliprotec®F4 in the European Union. In January 2017, the European Commission issued the EU-wide marketing authorization for Coliprotec® F4/F18, the Company’s second commercial product in EU. See more information at www.prevtecmicrobia.com.