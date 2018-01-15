Prevtec Microbia Receives Market Authorization from USDA for Coliprotec® F4

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Jan. 15, 2018) - Prevtec Microbia Inc. (“Prevtec”) is pleased to announce that it has received a market authorization from the Centre for Veterinary Biologics U.S. of the Department of Agriculture (USDA-CVB) to commercialize its vaccine Coliprotec® F4 in the US, a front line product against post weaning diarrhea (PWD) in pigs.

This represents a very important addition to Prevtec’s growing list of market authorizations for its Coliprotec® family of vaccines. Coliprotec® F4 can now be sold across the Americas, from Canada to the US and to Brazil, accounting for a combined population of more than 140 million pigs annually.

“Prevtec’s Coliprotec® F4 is the only vaccine owned by an Animal Health Company from Canada to have received USDA approval over a period spanning more than 10 years. We are proud that our innovative and efficient product received this recognition and stamp of approval for commercialization across the US”, said Dr. Éric Nadeau, Vice-President, Scientific Affairs, of Prevtec.

Michel Fortin, President and CEO of Prevtec added: “Our global strategy of selling our vaccines in more and more key markets is enhanced by the market authorization from USDA. We are starting the year with ever more enthusiasm and a strong financial position, thanks to a recent financing of up to CAD$10 million obtained from a large Canadian Investment Fund. This financing will bolster our global development and support the sales of our commercialized family of vaccines in the European Union, Russia and CIS countries, Canada, Brazil and now the US”.

About Prevtec Microbia

Prevtec Microbia is a Canadian biotechnology company developing biological products for the prevention of diseases in food animals. The Company’s mission is to find better ways to feed the planet by developing technologies that improve animal health and increase animal production performance. Prevtec Microbia’s first commercial product, Coliprotec® F4, a swine E. coli vaccine, has been sold across Canada since 2007 and in the EU since 2015. In early 2017, marketing authorizations were granted for Coliprotec® F4/F18 in the EU and Canada and, thereafter in Russia and the CIS countries. The Coliprotec® line of vaccines is completed with Coliprotec® F18, distributed in Canada since 2015. Elanco is our distribution partner in the European Union and in Canada. See more information at www.prevtecmicrobia.com.