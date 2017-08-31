Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | PRGX Wrangles Transaction Data with Trifacta to Help Drive Value to Retailers PRGX Wrangles Transaction Data with Trifacta to Help Drive Value to Retailers PRGX Wrangles Transaction Data with Trifacta to Help Drive Value to Retailers RecommendedKeyBanc and Cisco to Host Tech Talk on Cisco’s Enterprise Networking BusinessDresner Advisory Services Publishes 2017 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market StudyPRGX Wrangles Transaction Data with Trifacta to Help Drive Value to Retailers