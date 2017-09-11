PriceSpider Recognized for Innovative Solutions and Impressive Company Growth

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 11, 2017) – PriceSpider — an advanced retail technology solution provider to some of the world’s largest brand manufacturers, is pleased to announce it has been honored with recognitions from both Inc. Magazine and Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine.

The Inc. 5000 list, Inc. Magazine’s annual feature of America’s fastest growing privately-held companies, ranked PriceSpider number 974. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Making this prestigious list highlights the company’s impressive sustained strategic growth.

Additionally, CV Magazine awarded PriceSpider the title of “Best Retail Technology & eCommerce Provider,” as determined by the magazine’s network of respected industry partners and its own rigorous in-house research. CV Magazine recognizes companies’ performance over the past 12 months, their commitment to innovation, their methods and even their competition. The awards provide detailed and in-depth analysis of the very best of each market, industry, sector and region.

Last year alone, PriceSpider experienced 120 percent growth due to the continuous advancement of its technology, which has helped generate momentum in the industry. The company’s aggressive year-over-year growth necessitated a move to a new office space earlier this month to accommodate its expanding workforce.

“Our rapid company growth and subsequent upshot in revenue over the past couple of years are testaments to PriceSpider’s relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation and expansion,” said Anthony Ferry, PriceSpider’s CEO. “Being recognized by these awards signals that we’re continuing to blaze a trail within the industry — and I look forward to our bright future.”

The retail technology innovator is continuing to expand its offerings, including investing more heavily in services that will provide data and research-backed recommendations that will aid clients to directly accelerate revenue growth.

“With our range of solutions which includes Where to Buy, MAP Monitoring, Market Intelligence Reports, and Ratings and Reviews, PriceSpider works tirelessly to help clients get the data and insights they need to be successful and competitive within their industries,” said Ferry. “We love what we do and are honored whenever our hard work is recognized.”

For more information, please visit www.PriceSpider.com.

About PriceSpider: PriceSpider is a retail technology company specializing in products and solutions that provide invaluable insight into consumer purchasing behavior. Powered by proprietary “spidering” technology that collects a wide range of data from thousands of e-commerce sites, PriceSpider discovers — with precision — what, where, when and how people purchase. In addition to its super-charged buying solution Where to Buy, which integrates with manufacturers’ websites to capture conversion data while giving shoppers access to online and local retailers, PriceSpider offers a competitive edge with unique solutions including Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) Monitoring, Ratings and Reviews and Market Intelligence Reports, which dive deep into retailer, seller and brand performance, pricing and competitors’ posture. With additional solutions currently in research and development designed to complement its existing suite of technological offerings, PriceSpider aims to provide the ultimate integrated technology platform to help manufacturers know more to sell more. For more information, please visit www.PriceSpider.com.