Privacy Management Industry Leaders Form Alliance of Global Privacy Solution Providers

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A group of privacy management industry leaders today announced the formation of the Alliance of Global Privacy Solution Providers (the “Alliance”). Founding members Evidon, MediaPro, Nymity, Prifender and RADAR have formed the Alliance in an effort to help educate privacy professionals to make informed decisions on their approach to planning, implementing and managing General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and long term privacy compliance.

The Alliance represents a cross section of complimentary solutions addressing the complexity of GDPR compliance. Members offer a depth of expertise AND execution ability related to compliance with specific areas of the GDPR.

With the May, 2018 deadline approaching, the Alliance recognizes that in addition to questions on how best to approach GDPR compliance including uncertainty around interpretation and the extent to which regulatory bodies will enforce compliance, privacy professionals also face challenges with resourcing and budget constraints. The Alliance will aim to help privacy professionals understand:

Where and when software or additional tools are an option for compliance activities and how to build the associated business cases for senior management.

Where and when existing processes are achieving GDPR compliance

How to take a longer-term approach to privacy management, beyond immediate GDPR requirements

Also, announced today, Richard Purcell will serve as an advisor and public representative for the Alliance. Richard has been a recognized expert in information privacy and data protection since the mid-90’s and was the first Chief Privacy Officer at Microsoft. Richard has chaired TRUSTe’s Board of Directors, was a member and chair of the USA Department of Homeland Security’s Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee, was a Director for the International Association of Privacy Professionals, and a founding member of Conference Board’s Council of Chief Privacy Officers. He also served on the FTC Advisory Committee on Online Access and Security.

“Resource and time constraints challenge every privacy professional. With the EU GDPR and ePrivacy regulations looming in 2018, they need to be well informed when evaluating and making buying decisions related to solutions for compliance,” said Purcell. “Software solutions are effective and efficient tools for GDPR compliance. The Alliance of Global Privacy Solution Providers is committed to helping privacy professionals understand the best options for their organisations to achieve and maintain GDPR compliance.”

The Alliance will be launching a number of activities including its GDPR Compliance Conference Series in the United States and European Union in the fall of 2017.

About the Alliance of Global Privacy Solution Providers

The Alliance of Global Privacy Solution Providers was formed in 2017 with a mandate to help privacy professionals make informed decisions on adopting automation solutions to achieve GDPR compliance. The founding members, Evidon, MediaPro, Nymity, Prifender and RADAR are market leaders in delivering privacy management solutions addressing the various elements of GDPR compliance. For more information please visit us at globalprivacyalliance.org.

About Evidon

Evidon is a global technology company focused on simplifying the complex world of Digital Governance. The world’s leading brands rely on Evidon to empower their Digital Governance success across millions of web pages and apps that drive billions of online revenue. For more information visit www.evidon.com.

About Media Pro

MediaPro is a learning services company that specializes in the areas of information security, data privacy, compliance, and custom online courseware. We deliver the high-quality learning experiences that grow knowledge, change behavior, and support cultural change. For more information visit www.mediapro.com.

About Nymity

Nymity specializes in data privacy compliance and privacy management. Our extensive range of software solutions help organizations all over the world to effectively manage and communicate privacy, increase efficiency, and save time. For more information visit www.nymity.com.

About Prifender

Prifender is using artificial intelligence technology to discover and map personal information across networks and systems, both structured and unstructured, while associating identities with their respective obligations so organizations can better manage and demonstrate accountability and compliance. For more information visit www.prifender.com.

About RADAR

In today’s world of increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations, cyber-attacks, and data breaches, leading organizations trust RADAR®, a patented SaaS-based incident response management platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance with federal and state data breach laws. For more information visit www.radarfirst.com.

