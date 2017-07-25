Private Jet Firm ExcelAire to Host Exclusive VIP “Wings & Wheels” Benefit Event on August 10

RONKONKOMA, NY–(Marketwired – Jul 25, 2017) – ExcelAire, one of the nation’s premier boutique aircraft management and charter firms, today announced it is hosting an exclusive VIP event to benefit the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund. Called “Wings & Wheels,” the event will be held on Thursday, August 10, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at ExcelAire’s private jet hangar and FBO located at MacArthur Airport (ISP) on Long Island.

ExcelAire has partnered with leading private jet manufacturers, including Cessna, Embraer, and Gulfstream, to showcase their latest private jets at the event. In addition, HeliFlite is a sponsor of the event. For more information on this invitation-only event, contact: wingsandwheels@excelaire.com.

All proceeds (silent and live auction) from the Wings & Wheels event will go to the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, established in 1996 by Mrs. Baldwin and her children. This not-for-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization is a single purpose fund. All proceeds support breast cancer research at Stony Brook University.

“This is shaping up to be one of the best parties of the year for those interested in private jet travel,” said Keith Ruggirello, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ExcelAire. “We expect a fantastic showing of celebrities and business leaders at this one-of-a-kind event. Plus, for those traveling to the Hamptons for the weekend, party-goers can have fun and support a great cause on their way there.”

About ExcelAire

A Hawthorne Global Aviation Services company, ExcelAire specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance, and sales. Further information about the ExcelAire fleet, including photos and individual aircraft specifications, is available at www.excelaire.com, or by calling 631-737-0477.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), including Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance; the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance and the Sioux Gateway Airport FBO in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX) offers private jet maintenance and avionics. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.