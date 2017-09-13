Pro-Tech Energy Solutions Named to Solar Power World’s Top 500 Solar Contractors in North America

MOORESTOWN, NJ–(Marketwired – Sep 13, 2017) – Pro-Tech Energy Solutions, a leading solar energy services company, is pleased to once again be included in Solar Power World’s 2017 list of top solar contractors in North America. Solar Power World is a leading energy publication covering solar technology, development and installation. Each year, the publication ranks applicants to its Top Solar Contractors list according to their influence in the solar market. Rank on the 2017 list was determined by the number of megawatts a company installed in 2016.

“We are delighted that Pro-Tech Energy has been named to Solar Power World’s Top 500 Solar Contractors List as one of the top ten percent of contractors overall in the U.S. and Canada,” said Guy Winters, chief operating officer of Pro-Tech Energy Solutions. “Receiving recognition from Solar Power World affirms what our clients and partners already know and cements our position as a valuable contributor to the solar energy community.”

Pro-Tech was also recognized with top rankings in additional categories, including:

No. 9 Top 50 Commercial Contractors

No. 24 Top 50 Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Firms

COMMERCIAL-SCALE SOLAR ENERGY EXPERIENCE

Pro-Tech is dedicated to the development, engineering and construction of commercial scale solar projects on the East Coast for financial, commercial, utility and government customers. A leading vertically integrated, renewable energy company, Pro-Tech develops, designs, finances and provides full engineering, procurement and construction services for commercial and utility scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects throughout the United States. Our integrated approach across the solar supply chain enables us to deliver the highest value to our clients and partners and achieve successful results on every project. Since its inception in 2008, Pro-Tech has completed more than 155 projects totaling more than 180 megawatts of solar capacity designed and built to date.

ABOUT PRO-TECH ENERGY SOLUTIONS

Pro-Tech Energy Solutions serves clients’ energy efficiency requirements through two distinct, but complementary business units — PT Solar and PT Mechanical.

Serving financial, commercial, utility and government customers on the East Coast, Pro-Tech’s PT Solar division enables clients to achieve energy independence by generating their own renewable energy. PT Solar is an award-winning leader in the development, engineering and construction of commercial scale solar projects.

Addressing the energy and operational efficiency and cost reduction demands of industrial, commercial and manufacturing facilities customers in the Delaware Valley, Pro-Tech’s PT Mechanical division applies 140 years of combined industry experience to provide unparalleled construction, installation and maintenance services for all commercial-grade HVAC equipment.