Professional Basketball Players Can Now Use Light Therapy Technology to Improve Muscle Recovery, Joint Motion & Post-exercise Soreness at IASIS Healthcare’s Multi Specialty Clinic in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ–(Marketwired – Apr 25, 2017) – CryoUSA, a leader in providing whole body cryotherapy and other recovery modalities, announced today that the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are the first NBA and WNBA professional sports franchises to purchase a NovoTHOR Whole Body Light Pod, which is installed at IASIS Healthcare’s Multi Specialty Clinic in downtown Phoenix.

When it opened a little more than a year ago, IASIS Healthcare’s Multi Specialty Clinic provided residents and employees in downtown Phoenix with their first comprehensive healthcare option in the area. The 28,000-square-foot healthcare clinic is located inside what was formerly the Phoenix Suns Athletic Club, on the southeast corner of the Talking Stick Resort Arena lot.

The healthcare clinic is the cornerstone of a partnership between IASIS Healthcare and the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. Its first-class amenities provide access to convenient, high-quality healthcare to the public in the same place where the teams’ basketball stars also have their healthcare services performed.

“By installing the NovoTHOR light bed into the healthcare clinic, players with the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury will have immediate access to this whole-body therapy, allowing them accelerated recovery after intense exercise, muscle soreness or joint pain,” said Mark Murdock, managing partner of CryoUSA. “We are thrilled to introduce this revolutionary light therapy to the NBA and WNBA, and are confident that our recovery solutions will improve the teams’ performance and competitive edge.”

Professional basketball players with the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury won’t be the only ones with access to this non-invasive recovery system as an alternative solution to medicine or surgery. Valley residents and employees will also be able to receive the injury and inflammation treatment from NovoTHOR light beds by CryoUSA. Each relaxing session is approximately 12-20 minutes, and can be repeated several times a week.

The NovoTHOR device is the first and only light bed to exclusively deliver Photobiomodulation (PBM) therapy through penetrating wavelengths and power densities, while covering the body more evenly than any other method. PBM Therapy is nontoxic, noninvasive, and has no side effects.

“The care of our players is the most important job my staff and I have,” said Aaron Nelson, head athletic trainer of the Phoenix Suns. “We pride ourselves on being on the cutting edge in all aspects of performance, injury prevention, care and recovery. NovoTHOR is yet another tool to help us in all of these areas.”

Through successful clinical trials, PBM therapy has shown health benefits including rapid recovery, improved sleep, and increased strength and performance. More than 500 randomized controlled trials and 4,000 laboratory studies have demonstrated PBM therapy’s effectiveness in reducing oxidative stress, inflammation, and pain by exposing tissues to specific parameters of light. Oxidative stress is accepted as the underlying trigger for most diseases and degenerative conditions, as well as a component in injury inflammation.

In addition to NovoTHOR, CryoUSA offers Cryosense, a single-person cryotherapy chamber for whole body cryotherapy. Users wear protective clothing and are exposed to temperatures between minus 166 degrees and minus 320 degrees Fahrenheit for two to three-minutes of cold recovery. Additionally, the Cryosense is the only cryotherapy unit in the world that offers alternating heat and cold cycles. Sessions can start with 40 seconds of heat ranging up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit and then ends with a standard two to three-minute cryotherapy session with temperatures reaching down to minus 320 degrees Fahrenheit.

About CryoUSA

CryoUSA Solutions is the established world leader in cryotherapy and recovery, providing unmatched expertise to numerous sports organizations. CryoUSA is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, SMU Athletics, and the Official Cryotherapy Provider of the Oregon Project at Nike and the Dallas Mavericks. Nine other NBA teams, Joe Gibbs Racing, and other NCAA teams have chosen CryoUSA Solutions as its cryotherapy equipment provider. In addition, CryoUSA provides cryotherapy to athletes from USA Triathlon, USA Track and Field, MLB, UFC, the NHL and more. Having installed more than 300 cryotherapy units and helping start more than 250 independent cryotherapy businesses nationwide, the experienced team members at CryoUSA Solutions are the go-to specialists in the recovery industry. To learn more about whole body cryotherapy and additional recovery modalities, visit CryoUSAsolutions.com.

About IASIS Healthcare

IASIS Healthcare is a healthcare services company that seeks to deliver high-quality, cost-effective healthcare through a broad and differentiated set of capabilities and assets that include acute care hospitals with related patient access points and a diversified managed care risk platform. With total annual revenue of approximately $2.8 billion, IASIS, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., owns and operates 17 acute care hospitals, one behavioral hospital and multiple other access points, including 141 physician clinics, multiple outpatient surgical units, imaging centers, and investments in urgent care centers and on-site employer-based clinics. Health Choice, the Company’s managed care risk platform, delivers services to more than 628,000 covered lives through its multiple health plans, accountable care networks and agreements to serve as a management services organization (“MSO”) with third party insurers. For more information about IASIS Healthcare, visit iasishealthcare.com.