Professor Carolyn Hansson CM, FCAE, FRSC, joins Electrovaya’s Board of Directors

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – February 13, 2017) – Electrovaya (TSX: EFL) (OTCQX: EFLVF) is pleased to welcome Professor Carolyn Hansson CM, FCAE, FRSC, one of Canada’s influential and innovative engineers to the Electrovaya Board of Directors.

Professor Hansson has a long and distinguished career in industries such as Lockheed Martin (Martin Marietta), Danish Corrosion Labs and Bell Labs as well in academia (Waterloo, Queens, Columbia & SUNY) and was earlier a member of the Board of a TSX and NASDAQ listed Alternate Energy Company (Hydrogenics). A Professor of Materials Engineering at the University of Waterloo, Dr. Hansson is the recipient of many awards including the Order of Canada and is a member of several influential committees within North America and Europe.

During her tenure as Vice President of Research at Waterloo University Professor Hansson drove innovation across all disciplines of the University. She has wide connections within innovation circles in Canada, USA and Europe having lived and worked on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Carolyn has great practical experience in industry, government and academia and we are delighted that she has agreed to join the Board of Directors at Electrovaya,” said Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Chairman & CEO of Electrovaya.

“The advanced Lithium Ion battery is the key defining technology needed today and Electrovaya provides this critical next generation technology to the emerging alternate energy sector. I am very pleased to join the Board and help build the Company,” said Prof. Hansson.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX: EFL) (OTCQX: EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium Ion Super Polymer® batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya, through its fully owned subsidiary, Litarion GmbH, also produces cells, electrodes and SEPARION® ceramic separators and has manufacturing capacity of about 500MWh/annum. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive patents and other Intellectual Property. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada and Germany with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya and Litarion are powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com, www.litarion.com and www.separion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, revenue forecasts, technology development progress, plans for shipment using the Company’s technology, production plans, the Company’s markets, objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “likely”, “possible”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “objective” and “continue” (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers); Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company’s most recent annual and interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis under “Risk and Uncertainties” as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.